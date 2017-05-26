Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, J7 Prime 32GB variants launched in India; price starts from Rs. 14,900

Samsung has unveiled the 32GB variants of the Galaxy J5 Prime and J7 Prime in India. These smartphones were released back in September 2016 with 16GB storage space.

Get more space than before! #GalaxyJ7J5Prime now come in a 32GB variant for more room for your favourites. Buy now! https://t.co/3DuHTBlQkT pic.twitter.com/P5CnqMRKdX — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) May 25, 2017

Samsung has taken to Twitter to announce these new variants of the Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime. The tweet reads, "Get more space than before! GalaxyJ7 J5Prime now come in a 32GB variant for more room for your favourites. Buy now!" The 32GB variants of the Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime are priced at Rs. 14,900 and Rs. 16,900 respectively. The new 32GB variants of the Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime will be available for sale via the company's estore and third-party retail outlets too.

Back in April, the Mumbai-based retailer @MaheshTelecom tweeted that the new 32GB storage variant of the Galaxy J7 Prime will go on sale for Rs. 16,900. Now, the device seems to be official.

Besides the increased storage from 16GB to 32GB, the Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime are pretty similar to the 16GB variants in terms of specifications and looks.

Galaxy J5 Prime and J7 Prime differences The Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime are almost similar in terms of specifications except for the different in the display size and battery capacity. The Galaxy J5 Prime comes fitted with a 5-inch HD 720p display while that of the Galaxy J7 Prime is a larger 5.5-inch HD 720p panel. The battery powering the Galaxy J7 Prime is a 3300mAh unit whereas that fueling the Galaxy J5 Prime is a 2400mAh battery. Hardware specs The other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime and Galaxy J5 Prime are identical. The phones employ an octa-core 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 processor paired with 3GB RAM. The 32GB storage can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. There is a 13MP main snapper with autofocus, f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. There is support for dual SIM cards, 4G LTE and other standard connectivity features. Also read: Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime 32GB to be released at Rs. 14,900 Software of Galaxy J5 Prime, J7 Prime The phones boot on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with the TouchWiz UI. The highlighted software features are the S Power Planning and S Secure features. Besides these new features, there is ultra-data saving mode and S bike mode that is seen on the 16GB variants as well.