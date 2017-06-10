Samsung Galaxy J7 (2015) to soon get Android Nougat; spotted at Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung is one of the smartphone manufacturers that has rolled out the Android Nougat update to a majority of its devices. Those devices that are yet to receive the update are also slated to get the same sometime in the coming months.

It looks like the Galaxy J7 (2015) is the next one on tow to relish the taste of Nougat. We say this as theAndroid 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy J7 (2015) has got the certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. The handset in question carries the model number SM-J701M.

Notably, the Galaxy J7 (2015) is two years old. While it was initially announced with the Android 5.1 Lollipop OS, it has come up to Android 7.0 Nougat after having received several updates. Besides the SM-J701M, we can also expect the other models of the Galaxy J7 (2015) with the model numbers SM-J701M/DS and SM-J701MT to also get the Android Nougat update soon.

Android 8.0 update is unlikely

The Android 8.0 O update is expected to be released in August. But this update will initially be rolled out only to the flagship smartphones. When it comes to the Samsung devices, only the existing flagships are believed to get this upcoming update by this year. And, we are even doubtful if the Galaxy J7 (2015) will get to see the Android 8.0 update.

Galaxy J7 (2017) launched with Nougat

Earlier this week, Samsung announced the launch of the highly anticipated Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) smartphones. These devices run on the Android 7.0 Nougat OS out-of-the-box.