Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) explodes in the hands of a 4-year old

Well, you must have heard about the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco as it had created a huge buzz in the smartphone world. While the problem with Note 7 was mainly due to a design flaw or to be more exact the smartphone came with a faulty battery it is not that other smartphones are unlikely to catch fire or explode.

There are chances that even your smartphone could catch fire or explode. The main reason would be either you are using a faulty charger or there is something wrong with the charger cable or just that the battery is faulty. So it is better to check your smartphones or get it checked at a service center if your smartphone behaves differently.

That being said, we have just come across a report from Valuewalk and the publication notes that Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) has exploded in the hands of a four-year-old. Further, the publication writes that it has received the all the information from a source within a Facebook group. Naureen Ahsan, a Pakistani mother, had reportedly shared images of an exploding Samsung Galaxy J7.

As far as the story goes, Naureen has said that she had given her daughter's Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) to her four-year-old nephew to play a game and then suddenly the phone got overheated and exploded.

In her own words, "Today my daughter's mobile Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) blasted due to may be overheating or lagging due to games..we are unable to share this picture with Samsung's page. My 4-year nephew was playing 'my talking tom' game in it when it got overheated and had a blast. Allhumdulliah he is safe. And my daughter too...but this incident was terrifying for all of us."

The good thing though is that everyone was safe but "this incident was terrifying for all of us," Ahsan has commented on Facebook.

However its is still unclear as to why the Galaxy J7 (2016) exploded, but she did send a message to the parents. "Keep your children away from mobiles." As for the images that she has shared, it shows a bloated battery and the burnt remnants of the handset.

In any case, this incident has appeared at a rather bad time for Samsung since the company is about to release the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 (FE) in the market soon. However, the company has assured that this time the smartphone will be safe to use as it has developed the Note 7 with extensive testing and safety measures. Further, the company has stated that the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be coming with a lower capacity 3200mAh cell.