Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) starts receiving firmware update in India

Samsung has now started to rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy J7 (2016 variant) in India.

The new firmware update takes the version number to J710FXXU3AQD4. However, this is significantly a minor update. The total file size of the update is just 26MB. Most probably the update will not bring any major new features but it does bring is the April security patch. The new April security patch does bring important fixes for almost 49 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) in the Android OS as well as fixes for 16 vulnerabilities in Samsung's own software according to Sammobile.

In addition, the patch should include a fix for a bug that could have allowed hackers to access crash log files. Usually, during the roll out, the patches that fall under the security patch are listed as "privately disclosed". This is done so that hackers are not allowed to exploit the patches until the firmware smoothly reaches all the users.

The update is being rolled out as an OTA update and therefore it may take some time for your device to get the update. Those who haven't received an over-the-air update notification they can always check for the update manually by going to the device settings menu.

In any case, the notification should appear on your device in the next few days.