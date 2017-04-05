Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 to be launched soon? Spotted on FCC

While earlier we reported that Samsung's upcoming smartphone the Galaxy J7(2017) has received the Wi-fi and Bluetooth certifications, the smartphone has yet again just been spotted on a U.S. certification site.

Basically, what this means is that the 2017 variant of Galaxy J7 has been given the FCC certification. The interesting thing though is that this smartphone model certified by FCC is the international variant. It does suggest that the smartphone could be getting closer to its official launch day. However, the FCC listing doesn't reveal much about the J series smartphone.

On the other hand, thanks to the several rumors and leaks that have happened earlier, we do have some details about this particular device.

However, the listing only confirms some of the rumors. As such, the Galaxy J7 2017 will sport a 5.5 inch HD display and surprisingly will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone will be powered by Exynos 7870 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz which will also be paired with Mali-T830 GPU for the graphics. The 2017 Galaxy J7 smartphone will come with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. As for the optics, there will be an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper.

Besides, this is all the information that we can deduce from the listing. On the bright side, now that the smartphone has appeared on the FCC site, Samsung could launch the device in the coming days.

Source