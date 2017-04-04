Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) receives Bluetooth certification; Android Nougat is expected

The Galaxy J7 (2017) received the Wi-Fi certification from WFA (WiFi Alliance) only recently. Now, the device is in the headlines to have received the Bluetooth certification as well.

Going by the leaked listing posted by Bluetooth SIG, the smartphone that has been certified with the model number SM-J730FM is likely to be the Galaxy J7 (2017). The listing does not reveal anything about the hardware aspects of the smartphone as yet. However, this is not the first time that the Galaxy J7 for this year has hit the rumor mills. The potential specifications for this smartphone are already known.

To remind you about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) will bestow a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, it is believed to be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB. Likely to be fueled by Android Nougat, this smartphone is said to feature a 13MP main snapper with LED flash and a 5MP selfie snapper as well.

Connectivity wise, the Galaxy J7 (2017) is believed to arrive with 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and dual SIM support. There is no word on when the Samsung smartphone might be launched or its possible pricing as yet. And, we need to wait for Samsung to officially confirm the details of the Galaxy J7 for this year.

