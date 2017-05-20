Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) tipped to have dual-lens rear camera

Lately, we have seen many reports regarding the upcoming Galaxy C10 smartphone. This device is likely to feature a dual-lens rear camera. In fact, it is said to be the first Samsung smartphone to have such a camera setup.

This may not be the case, tips a recent report. Going by a post made on Weibo, it looks like the Galaxy J7 (2017) carrying the model number SM-33x might sport dual-lens rear cameras. For now, there are no details on whether the J7 might overtake the Galaxy C10 or Galaxy C10 Plus. Samsung has not revealed anything official about which one could be the first dual-lens camera phone from the company.

16MP dual lenses As of now, there are not many details about the camera resolution of this smartphone. It is said that the alleged Galaxy J7 (2017) might feature 16MP dual lenses. Originally, the Galaxy C10 Plus was alleged to arrive with dual-lens rear snappers. Galaxy J7 (2017) key specs Talking about the Galaxy J7 (2017), the smartphone has been visiting the certification agencies including Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC in the past few weeks. The device was also spotted on the GeekBench database that revealed that it might arrive with 3GB RAM, 16GB default memory space and Exynos 7870 SoC. The Galaxy J7 is believed to be launched with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Within months of its launch, the smartphone is likely to receive the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update. Also read: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) spotted on GFXBench once again Imminent launch possible The Galaxy J3 (2017) has already been announced in the U.S. market and the Galaxy J7 (2017) is believed to be launched alongside the Galaxy J5 (2017). The J5 and J7 for this year have been spotted on the Samsung retail mode website too. We can expect the smartphone to be released sometime in the coming weeks.

