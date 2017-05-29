Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) first impression video leaked

We know that Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) smartphones soon. While the launch is imminent, the upcoming smartphones have already been leaked on several occasions. Just recently, renders of both handsets were leaked.

Moreover, Samsung has also more or less confirmed the phones through a listing. While that has been the case, the smartphones have been leaked yet again. But this time we have a better look at the two phones as short review videos of the devices have just been released on YouTube.

However, the videos are from Russia and the language used is Russian. The videos do not have any subtitles but it does give us a good look at the new Galaxy J series smartphones.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Features Besides from the video, we are also able to make out few features of the smartphones. It looks like both the Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) handsets come with a metal body, and while they look similar in design they will be of different sizes. The handsets will run on Android 7 Nougat and they will also feature fingerprint scanners as well. Galaxy J7 (2017) Galaxy J7 (2017) will also be coming with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and will be powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7870 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM. The phone will basically come with 16GB internal storage space and will be powered by a 3600mAh battery. As for the cameras, the smartphone will sport a 13 MP camera on the back as well as on the front, along with LED flashes. Galaxy J5 (2017) As for the new Galaxy J5 (2017), it will come with a 5.2-inch 720p display and will be powered by an Exynos 7870 processor. The device will have 2 GB of RAM and be backed by a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone also gets a 13 MP rear and front cameras. In any case, Samsung will be launching these devices soon in the market and when that happens we'll update you with all the information about the new Galaxy J (2017) family devices.