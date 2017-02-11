Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 smartphone spotted online again; Reveals key specifications

From various reports that have hit the internet in the past, it has been revealed that Samsung is working on the 2017 iterations of the Galaxy J series. After achieving great success with its 2016 Galaxy J series smartphones, Samsung might be following up on the popularity of the same.

Besides, the South Korean tech giant is tipped to launch a new edition of the Galaxy J7 smartphone. And the device has been in the news quite frequently as it has been spotted on benchmarking sites on several occasions. More so, we had reported earlier that Samsung's Galaxy J7 2017 smartphone was spotted on GFXBench database where the listing revealed details about the device.

SEE ALSO: Leak Alert: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Clears Bluetooth Certification

While this has been the case, the popular Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 smartphone has again been spotted on GFXbbench with a new model number SM-727VL revealing the key specifications.

As per the listing, the Galaxy J7 (2017) is to run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. The J7 will be powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor paired with 2GB RAM and Mali-T830 GPU. The smartphone will likely feature a 5.5-inch display with HD 720p resolution, and 16GB of native storage space. As for the camera on the Galaxy J7 (2017), it is believed to sport an 8MP rear camera with LED flash, FHD video recording abilities, and autofocus. The smartphone is touted to bring 5MP front-facing selfie shooter.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) key specs revealed via benchmark listing

In addition, the listing shows that the smartphone will come with connectivity options such as 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5 mm Audio port, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. The smartphone will also come with sensors like accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, and proximity.

However, no information has been shared about the launch of these devices.

Source