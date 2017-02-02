Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) key specs revealed via benchmark listing

The Galaxy J lineup of smartphones is pretty successful and one of the bestsellers from Samsung's stable. While the company is prepping to announce its flagship Galaxy S8 at the MWC 2017, it appears like it is also planning to take the wraps off the Galaxy J7 sometime soon.

Well, we say this as the Galaxy J7 has been spotted on the GFXBench database. We would like to make it clear that this is not the first time that the Galaxy J7 (2017)'s specifications have hit the web. Some specifications that the benchmark listing has revealed match the previous leaks, tipping that those could be the final ones to some extent.

Going by the recent benchmark listing, the Galaxy J7 (2017) might arrive with Samsung's own processor as it is listed to be powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor. This processor seems to be paired with 2GB RAM and Mali-T830 GPU. As far as the other specs of the Galaxy J7 (2017) are concerned, the benchmark listing shows that the smartphone could arrive with a 5.5-inch display with HD 720p resolution, and feature 16GB of native storage space.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) will come with Android Nougat

The camera on the Galaxy J7 (2017) is believed to be an 8MP sensor at the back with LED flash, FHD video recording abilities, and autofocus. Up front, the device is listed to feature a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Previously, another variant of the Galaxy J7 was leaked showing a Snapdragon 625 processor operating under its hood along with Adreno 506 GPU. Booting on Android 7.0 Nougat, this variant is likely to be aimed at the U.S. market for carriers such as AT&T and Verizon. The Exynos variant could be meant for the international markets.

For now, there is no confirmation from Samsung on when exactly it might launch the Galaxy J7, but we can expect it to happen in the weeks ahead following the Galaxy S8 launch.

Source