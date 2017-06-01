Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) spotted on TENAA with Android 7.0

Today, we told you that Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) has been listed on the website of a German retailer. Apart from the pricing and release date, the listing has also revealed the specifications and features of the smartphone.

Now, another phone from the Galaxy J series has made its way to the popular benchmarking site, GFXBench. This time, it is the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) with an incomplete model number SM-J727X. The benchmark listing has revealed that the device is powered by a Qualcomm-made Cortex A53 system-on-chip (SoC) based on the ARMv8 architecture. It also comes with an Adreno 506 GPU and eight cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz.

So even if the name of the processor has not been mentioned, it is most likely to be the Snapdragon 626. If you remember, the Samsung Galaxy Pro (2017) and Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (2017) also employ the same chipset.

According to this latest GFXBench listing of the purported Galaxy J7 (2017), it will come with a 5.5-inch display with the resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Considering the pixel count of the screen, it could have an unconventional 16:9 aspect ratio. We also assume it to be covered by a 2.5D curved glass on top.

Talking about other specs, the smartphone is likely to come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of default storage. This contradicts with previous leaks, which suggested that the phone would have 3GB of RAM.

Moving on, there seems to be a mistake on the optics front as the listing shows the Galaxy J7 (2017) with an 8MP primary camera. While the phone is expected to feature either a 12MP or a 13MP rear camera. On the front, it bears a 5MP selfie camera with support for full HD video.

Recently, another leak suggested that the phone would feature rear dual cameras. However, chances of that happening are pretty low.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is said to run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

