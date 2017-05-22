Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 to have four different color variants

Lately, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) has been the center of many rumors. Recently a Weibo post suggested that the device would come with dual rear cameras. While the Galaxy C10 is tipped to be the first Samsung phone to have a dual camera setup, this post suggested otherwise.

Anyway, the Galaxy J7 2017 has again been spotted in a new leak. And if the image turns out to be legit, the handset is not going feature dual cameras on its back. As you can see, there is only one rear camera, which is accompanied by a LED flash placed below it. Now, keeping the camera confusion aside, this leak also suggests that the phone would come in four different color variants: Black, Gold, Pink and Light Blue.

Also Read: Oppo R11 Posters and Promo Ad reveals design and camera setup

On the front, the Galaxy J7 2017 seems to have a physical home button. Apparently, it is going to be a dual-SIM smartphone with an SD card slot just like its predecessor.

Talking about the specs and features, The Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 has been making the rounds of various certification agencies such as the Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC over the past few weeks.

It made an appearance on GeekBench as well. Going by the benchmark listing, the phone is going to be fueled by an Exynos 7870 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of default storage space.

The device is likely to arrive with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, which will later be upgraded to Android 7.1.1 Nougat after a few months.

Source Via