Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) will come with Android Nougat

New reports surrounding the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) are now coming in and it looks like that the smartphone has been spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbench. Interestingly, the smartphone is said to be running Android 7.0 Nougat.

As per the report from Tech Times, somebody had a prototype of the Galaxy J7 (2017) and had run the test with the handset on Geekbench 4. As a result, the details about the upcoming smartphone's specs and features were released.

Nonetheless, according to the listing on the benchmarking database, the model number of new Samsung handset is SM-J727P and the smartphone has recorded a benchmark score of 889 and 4200 for single-core and multicore performances, respectively.

Further the listing also discloses that the 2017 Galaxy J7 will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is clocked at 2.21 GHz. The smartphone will also feature 2 GB of RAM. Apart from these, there is no other information shown on the benchmark listing.

If you go by the listing and the details that are given, Samsung fans should be happy as they will be getting a better smartphone powered by an enhanced processor. However, an increase in RAM would have been a plus for the consumers.

However, no information has been revealed as to when Samsung will be launching the Galaxy J7 (2017) smartphones but it might be sometime soon.

