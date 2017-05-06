Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) spotted on GFXBench once again

As we are in the mid-Q2 2017, this year's editions of the Samsung Galaxy J5 and J7 are getting closer to their official unveiling. These models are appearing on FCC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certifications and benchmark databases very often.

The latest one to hit the benchmark is the Galaxy J7 (2017). This smartphone was spotted on GFXBench after receiving the Indonesian P3DN certification. The benchmark listing shows the model number SM-J730 and the same was confirmed by the Indonesian certification agency too. Furthermore, the benchmark listing has revealed some of the potential specifications of the upcoming Galaxy J7.

Key hardware specs revealed The GFXBench listing states that the Galaxy J7 (2017) will arrive with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, it is said that the smartphone might feature the Exynos 7870 processor paired with 3GB RAM and Mali-T830 graphics unit. The benchmark listing also shows that the internal memory capacity is 11GB that means that the storage is 16GB and the user accessible space is 11GB. Camera details too revealed The Galaxy J7 (2107) is likely to receive a major upgrade in comparison to the yesteryear model. We say this as the smartphone is listed on the benchmark website with an identical 12MP front and rear camera. Both the camera units are believed to support FHD 1080p video recording. Also read: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) receives Bluetooth certification New Samsung UI The benchmark listing shows that the upcoming Galaxy J7 might run on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is believed to feature the new Samsung UI that debuted with the company's flagship Galaxy S8 and other Nougat based Samsung devices. June launch possible We can expect the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) to be unveiled by Samsung in June. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, the frequency of the recent leaks has make us believe that a June launch is possible.

