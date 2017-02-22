Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) press renders suggest April 10 release date

Back in December 2016, the Samsung SM-J727V had surfaced on the Zauba import listing. It also appeared on the GFXBench database and received the Wi-Fi certification. Now, there is some juicy information about this smartphone.

The renowned Twitter leakster @evleaks has posted an image of the smartphone claiming that it will be released as Galaxy J7 V and J7 Sky Pro on Verizon and Tracfone respectively. The device is likely to be dubbed Galaxy J7 (2017) in the other countries.

While the global variant of the Galaxy J7 is said to make use of an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, the U.S. specific variant carrying the model number SM-J727VL is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC. For now, it isn't clear if this phone will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus leaked photos show the 6-inch display

When it comes to the other specs, all the variants of Galaxy J7 are identical. There will be a 5.5-inch HD 720p 2.5D curved glass display on the device. Under the hood, there will be 2GB RAM and 16GB default memory capacity that can be expanded further using a micro SD card. Running Android 7.0 Nougat, this smartphone might feature an 8MP main camera with LED flash and a 5MP front-facer as well. The other goodies on board could be 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.1.

For now, nothing about the Galaxy J7 (2017) is official. We can expect the device to arrive in Black, White, and Gold color options. While the release date remains unknown, the leaked press render shows April 10 on the display, tipping that we can expect it to be unveiled in March.

Source 1, Source 2