Samsung Galaxy J7 Max sale debuts today at Rs. 17,900

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max that was launched in India in the last week will go on sale today. The device was launched at a price of Rs. 17,900 and will be available via the offline stores and the Samsung India online store in the black and gold color options.

The major highlight of the Galaxy J7 Max is the support to Samsung Pay. The device carries the credits for being the first mid-range smartphone to be compatible with Samsung Pay, the mobile payment service introduced by the South Korean tech giant. It will be loaded with Samsung Pay Mini, a watered down version of the mobile payment service.

Samsung Pay Mini has been introduced for those smartphones that do not have an inbuilt NFC chip. It doesn't support regular swiping machines for the offline payments but supports mobile wallets and UPI for online payments.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, the smartphone boots on Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. It is fitted with a 5.7-inch FHD 1080p display and is employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB default memory capacity. There is a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage as well.

The imaging aspects of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max include a 13MP main snapper with f/1.7 aperture and another 13MP front facer with f/1.9 aperture. Both the camera modules support flash as well.

There is a smart glow mode along with the rear camera providing notification alerts. The device has connectivity aspects such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and dual SIM support, Also, a 3300mAh battery powers the device offering a decent backup to the smartphone.