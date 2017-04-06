Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB likely available at Rs. 16,900

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime with 32GB storage capacity is expected to be launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 16,900. The information comes from the Mumbai retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Notably, the 16GB variant of the Galaxy J7 Prime has already been released in the country in the last year and is available online at Rs. 15,900. The source claims that the 32GB variant of the smartphone will be available for offline sales too. As per the tweet from the user, the Galaxy J7 Prime carries the model number G610FO and comes with 32GB storage. At this price point, here are the specs it will bring to you.

The Galaxy J7 Prime will arrive with a metal body and boast of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D glass. At its core, the smartphone will be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage capacity. This storage can be expanded further up to 256GB using a micro SD card. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the smartphone comes with other features such as a fingerprint scanner that is embedded on the home button at the front.

The Samsun smartphone comes with connectivity features such as 4G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other standard aspects. A 3300mAh battery pumps enough life to the smartphone. There is S Bike mode, which can be activated using an NFC tag that is bundled with the phone. There are other Samsung exclusive features such as S Secure and S power planning as well.

