Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB listed online for Rs. 16,900 ahead of official launch

Unveiled in September last year, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime seems to have hit the Indian shores. Last week, we reported that the 32GB variant of this smartphone is likely to be launched in India at Rs. 16,900.

Now, it looks like the smartphone is already up for sale online. We say this as the 32GB variant of the Galaxy J7 Prime has been spotted on an e-commerce portal OnlyMobiles with the same price tag of Rs. 16,900 as tipped earlier by the offline retailer on Twitter. The listing shows that the Galaxy J7 Prime is available in Gold and Black color variants. Besides OnlyMobiles, it is also listed a few other portals too.

With the Galaxy J7 Prime already spotted on multiple online portals, we can expect the launch of the same to happen in the near future.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime: cases and covers to buy in India

To recap on its specs, the Samsung smartphone boasts of a metallic body. There is a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D glass on top. A 1.6GHz octa-core processor powers the Galaxy J7 Prime and is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage capacity that can be expanded further up to 256GB with the help of a micro SD card.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and J7 Prime Launched at Rs 14,790 and Rs. 18,790

Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the smartphone has a fingerprint scanner that is embedded on the home button at the front. The Samsung smartphone comes with connectivity features such as 4G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a 3300mAh battery renders enough backup to the Galaxy J7 Prime. There is S Bike mode, which can be activated using an NFC tag that is bundled with the phone. There are other Samsung exclusive features such as S Secure and S power planning as well.