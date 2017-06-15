Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB now sells at Rs. 15,900 after price cut

It was only on yesterday that Samsung released two smartphones - Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max in India. Now, it looks like the company has slashed the price of Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB in the country.

The information regarding the Galaxy J7 Prime price cut comes in from the Mumbai-based mobile phone retailer and Twitter user Mahesh Telecom. The smartphone seems to have received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 that takes it price down to Rs. 15,900.

Notably, the Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB variant was launched in the country only in the last month at Rs. 16,900 in two color options - Gold and Black.

Going by the price cut information that was revealed by the retailer on the social media platform, the Galaxy J7 Prime can be purchased at Rs. 15,900 starting from June 14, 2017. However, an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the same is still awaited.

Galaxy J7 Prime specs

Detailing on the specifications of the Galaxy J7 Prime, the smartphone flaunts a metal body and boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D glass display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection. At its core, there operates a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The default memory space can be expanded further up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Galaxy J7 Prime comes fitted with a 13MP main snapper with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash and autofocus. There is an 8MP selfie camera as well on board.

The other aspects of the Galaxy J7 Prime include 4G LTE support, Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and a 3300mAh battery. The device also has features such as S Power Planning, ultra power saving, S Secure and S Bike as well.