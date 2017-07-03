Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime slated to receive Android 7.0 Nougat update soon

The Galaxy J7 Prime is one of the successful mid-range smartphones launched by Samsung. The device definitely does justice for the money that you spend on it.

The Galaxy J7 Prime features a metallic body, 2.5D glass for added protection, a fingerprint sensor and more such features that we see only on high-end or premium mid-range smartphones.

The only thing that this smartphone lacks, for now, is the Android 7.0 Nougat update. This seems to be change now as the Galaxy J7 Prime seems to be all set to receive the Nougat update soon.

While the Galaxy J7 Prime was launched in 2016, it came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. For months together, this smartphone was running on the same iteration of Android.

A recent SamMobile report has revealed the Galaxy J7 Prime GFXBench listing, which shows that the device runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS. This tips that the South Korean tech giant could be testing the update so that it can roll out the same to the mid-ranger.

Notably, the 32GB variant of the Galaxy J7 Prime was launched recently in India at a price point of Rs. 16,900. Within months of its launch, the device received a price cut taking it to Rs. 15,900.

Talking about the technical specifications, the Galaxy J7 Prime bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D glass display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Under its hood, the device uses a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

When it comes to the camera optics segment, the Galaxy J7 Prime flaunts a 13MP main snapper with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash and autofocus. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The other goodies on board are 4G LTE, 3300mAh battery and software aspects including S Power Planning, ultra power saving, S Secure and S Bike.