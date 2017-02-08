Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime receives February security update

Good news for Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime users! Samsung is releasing a new software update for the smartphone.

Basically, the update brings the latest February security patch for the Android device. The update comes with a build number G610FDDU1AQA2 and is available as an OTA.

On the other hand, it looks like only the security update has been released. No further information on what other changes the update brings has been disclosed. However, as per the reports, it will likely bring some performance improvements to your smartphone.

While it is being rolled out as an OTA it might take some time for the update to reach your device. But, you can always manually check by diving into the smartphone's settings.

