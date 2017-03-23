Samsung Galaxy Note 4 starts receiving new update optimizing battery usage

South Korean electronics giant, Samsung has started rolling out an update for its Galaxy Note 4 smartphone. The latest update which includes Android security fixes for March is labeled as version XXS1DQC3 and weighs around 403MB.

This update brings with it 73 fixes from Google's case and 12 fixes from Samsung. Considering the size of the update, the changes are most probably enhancements and improvements in areas of performance and security. As far as users of unbranded Galaxy Note 4 are concerned they can now download and install the update.

SEE ALSO: Samsung S8 Antutu scores record-breaking 200,000+ points

The update, among other benefits and fixes, brings with it optimized battery usage along with better stability and performance. As it is with any new update, there are some things to keep in mind.

So before going ahead with the update, it is better to backup all the data on the device, such as music, photos, videos, etc. Also, ensure the Play store apps are up to date and the device is charged with at least 50 percent battery before starting with the update.

SEE ALSO: The Frame - Samsung's new TV looks like a piece of wall art

It is advisable to use a WiFi connection for the updates as it would be more stable and faster when compared to mobile data. Furthermore, users who have purchased their device from service providers like Vodafone, T-Mobile or others, will need to wait for their respective service providers to roll out the update across their devices.

If users are not interested in waiting for the update to reach them via OTA, they can check whether they are available for download on Samsung forums. The steps to download it manually are as follows, Go to Settings>Device Info>download updates manually.