Samsung Galaxy Note 4 starts receiving the new update with bug fixes

South Korean, tech gaint, Samsung has rolled out an update for it's Galaxy Note 4 smartphone. However as on now the OTA update is currently hitting devices in Europe and is labelled as version N910FXXS1DQB4.

This is basically a security update and brings with it fixes for the February update. Considering the size of the update, it is likely to come with other changes as well. The changes are most probably enhancements and improvements in areas of performance and security along with the update.

As it is with any new update, there are some things to keep in mind. So before going ahead with the update, it is better to backup all the data on the device, such as music, photos, videos, etc.

Also, ensure the Play store apps are up to date and the device is charged above 50 percent before starting with the update. It is preferable to use a WiFi connection for the update as it would be more stable and faster when compared to mobile data.

In addition, while the update will be an OTA(over the air) roll out, it may take a while to hit the user's device. Besides, if users do not want to wait for the software to reach their device through OTA, they can manually check for it on their handset's 'Settings' menu.

