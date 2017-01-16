Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery could be the reason for explosion

Following the numerous Galaxy Note 7 explosion incidents across the world, Samsung Electronics started investigating the reason for the units to catch fire. The investigation has now reportedly concluded that the devices had exploded due to the faulty batteries. The results of the probe are likely to be announced on January 23.

Due to the Galaxy Note 7 explosions, the company has to recall all the units those were sold that cost it around $19 billion. In addition to revealing the cause of Galaxy Note 7 catching fire, the firm will also reveal the new measures that it will take to ensure the safety of the upcoming devices.

Back in October, the batteries used in the Galaxy Note 7 were suspected to be the reason for the bizarre explosions. Samsung had to stop the Note 7 sales and recall the devices besides stopping the production of the same. Furthermore, the company had to refund the money that the buyers had spent on the Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung is still struggling to regain the trust and confidence of the customers that it lost due to the faulty Galaxy Note 7 units. Notably, despite the criticism that it received due to the faulty Note 7, the company is likely working on the next iteration - Galaxy Note 8. The release of this device is definitely an opportunity for the company to regain the lost reputation.