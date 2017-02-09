Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery supplier's facility in China catches fire

A fire broke out at Samsung SDI's factory in China, which is one of the suppliers of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. The accident took place in supplier's Tianjin facility, which is expected to supply the main battery batches for the upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone.

As reported by Bloomberg, the fire took place at a waste disposal facility and did not affect any production work. The fire was extinguished by the fire department immediately no casualties were reported.

Samsung China informed local media that the cause of the fire was still under investigation and it was not caused by the faulty lithium batteries that forced Samsung to recall and shut down the production of the Galaxy Note 7. It is worth mentioning that Samsung SDI provided about 60 percent of the batteries to the discontinued Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Several pictures made it to Chinese micro-blogging site weibo, showing black smoke coming out of the Samsung SDI plant in China. Zdnet reports that 19 fire trucks and 110 personnel were sent to extinguish the fire, which once again brought the Galaxy Note 7 battery fiasco in limelight.

As noted, Samsung recently announced the cause of the Note 7 battery explosions. The Korean giant explained that the faulty battery design and defective batteries are the primary reasons for the entire hoax.

Ever since they announced the global recall, Samsung has been working on the issue with over 700 researchers, and 2 lakh Note 7 devices. Also, the company notably collaborated with three other research organizations- Exponent, UL, and TUVRheinland to check the cause of the explosion.

Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship handset, the Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8 Plus on March 29 at an Unpacked event in the New York City. However the stakes are quite high for the Korean tech giant this time after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Image Source: mmddj_china