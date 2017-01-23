Samsung Galaxy Note 7 explosion details officially revealed

Citing to all the rumors, Samsung officially announced the reasons behind the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 explosions, which led the company to discontinue the product officially. By the end of the October, Samsung stopped the Note 7 which resulted in a loss of $5.3 billion.

In the press conference, Samsung explained that the faulty battery design and defective batteries are the primary reasons for all the hoax. Ever since they announced the global recall, Samsung has been working on the issue with over 700 researchers, and 2 lakh Note 7 devices. Also, the company notably collaborated with three other research organizations- Exponent, UL, and TUVRheinland to check the cause of the explosion.

Also Read: Samsung will not exhibit Galaxy S8 at MWC

Samsung explained the whole scenario saying that two set of batteries caused the major issue. To be precise, Samsung used batteries from two different manufacturers for the Note 7. The first one's battery explosions were due to the flaw in the design of the Note 7, which made negative electrode deflections.

In the second manufacturer's battery issue, it was all about irregular ultrasonic welding burrs. While both batteries are from different vendors, the ultimate result was the same: Explosions all around.

Having said that, Samsung has done a great job by not leaving the case after a global discontinuation, but got working on it and revealed the cause of explosions. With this huge incident, Samsung will be now focusing on their upcoming flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S8 to regain the lost customer trust.