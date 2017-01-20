Samsung Galaxy Note 7 explosion reason to be revealed on Monday

Samsung to officially announce the reason behind the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 explosion on Monday via a press conference to be held in Seoul.

The press conference can be live streamed via the company’s official website. Samsung officially unveiled the Note 7 on August 2, and it also showcased the product in India on August 11, but it never went on to sale due to the explosions.

Also Read: Apple MacBook Pro fans are pissed about the new MacBook: Find out why

Before the official discontinuation, Samsung recalled the Note 7 to fix the explosion issues but failed to do so, and as a result at the end of October, the company officially discontinued the product.

Since then, Samsung has been investigating all around on the reason behind the explosion. Not only Samsung, but several other channels also studied the case, and they now have conclusive evidence for the significant hampering.

A recent rumor suggested that the batteries were the culprit for the phones to explode, but Samsung was quiet all these days. Rumors also suggest that Samsung will be killing the Note brand of smartphones and will launch a bigger variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8, namely, the Galaxy S8 Plus along with support for S-Pen.

SOURCE