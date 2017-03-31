Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is now used as Monitoring Cameras

Immediately after the launch of Galaxy S8, the company is once again in the headline because of the Note 7 tragedy which took place last year. Samsung invited few journalists to their factory in Gumi, just outside of Seoul, South Korea, to preview the company's battery testing facility used for the Galaxy S8 and also its smartphone factory.

During the charging/discharging test, those journalists discovered that the rows of Galaxy S8 devices were placed with a USB cable connected and surprisingly those devices were all monitored by Note 7 smartphones. These Note 7 smartphones were hanged above just to act like a glorified camera while S8 is going through one of the eight-point battery check steps.

The company is making use of a large number of an unused pile of Note 7 as a battery security guard. When asked about this monitoring cameras, a Samsung representative explained the reason behind this as the Note 7s used here are equipped with different, lower capacity batteries. So, the overall capacity of a battery is irrelevant since they are connected to USB cable all the time.

With the launch of S8, the South Korean giant is trying re-establish the lost faith on their Galaxy smartphones. Samsung Vice President of R&D for Mobile Bookeun Oh says, "The battery life is extended longer than that of the S7 thanks to adding energy-management software and incorporating energy-efficient component[s]. Furthermore, we focused on maintaining the durability of the battery over the long term, over hundreds of charging cycles."

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8's Bixby to feature Pinterest's visual search lens

As this makes clear about the Galaxy Note 7 disaster, it looks like the company is working towards this battery issue seriously. So one may find refurbished Note 7 with a smaller battery in near future. Soon we may find rumors and leaks of this upcoming Note over the internet. Let us wait until Samsung declares it openly.

Source