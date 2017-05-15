Samsung Galaxy Note 7R gets Bluetooth SIG certification; speculated to launch soon

The South Korean giant, Samsung prepared to launch their upcoming phablet Galaxy Note 7R. Now, the device has received Bluetooth SIG certification and this hints the soon to be arriving launch date.

The company is working on refurbished Note 7 and another flagship phablet, Note 8. Note 8 may arrive in Q3 of 2017, whereas the Note 7R is expected to launch soon. Some sources do say that this refurbished Note 7R may get launched in the next month itself. Along with the newly received Bluetooth SIG certification, the device has also received a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification.

Bluetooth SIG certification The Samsung Galaxy Note 7R with model number SM-N935F just received a certification from Bluetooth SIG. As expected, this listing did not reveal any of the specs of this upcoming device. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 7R is listed for sale ahead of launch; price starts from Rs. 30,000 So, for now, we have to believe the rumors and leaks which spoke about this Note feature. Where will it be available? Some sources say that this refurbished Galaxy Note 7R will not be made available everywhere. South Korea will be the first market to receive this device. The different models which have recently certified with numbers SM-N935S, SM-N935K and SM-N935L are believed to be of the South Korean carrier variants, SK Telecom, KT Corporation and LG Uplus respectively. China may also receive this Note sometime soon. What we know so far No much information are known about the specs of the Galaxy Note 7R. Rumors say that this new device will have the same specs as Galaxy Note 7 but with two major changes. One is about the latest Android 7.0 Nougat which comes pre-installed on the device and the other one is about the smaller battery of 3,200mAh that will be packed in this device. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 7R screenshots leak; confirm 3200mAh battery and Android 7.0 Leaked pricing information The price related information of this device keeps varying every now and then. Earlier it was stated that it would bear a price tag of around $620 in South Korea. Now, the same device is said to be available for 3,599 Yuan ($521). This new Note can be availed in four different color options- Blue Coral, Black, White, and Silver.

