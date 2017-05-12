Samsung Galaxy Note 7R is listed for sale ahead of launch; price starts from Rs. 30,000

Despite the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung seems to have not lost its reputation among the buyers. The company's recent flagships - Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been released and have a good response too. But the Galaxy Note 7 is attempting a comeback.

Though Samsung is doing well after the chaos caused by the Galaxy Note 7, the company did face a terrific wallop due to the recalls and discontinuation of the product. Now, it seems to be all set to recoup the loss that caused due to the yesteryear flagship model with the refurbished variant.

After a couple of recalls last year following the numerous battery explosions leading to serious injuries and destruction, Samsung is all set to release the refurbished version of the device in select markets. The refurbished variant is said to be dubbed Galaxy Note 7R. Right now, it is confirmed that Samsung is working on this model and that it will be released initially in the South Korean market.

Amidst these rumors, the Galaxy Note 7R has been listed for sale in China. The Galaxy Note 7R is said to be launched in two variants - one for the U.S. Asian and European markets with a 3200mAh battery and $520 price tag and the other with a 3500mAh battery priced at $580 with modifications done to prevent any explosion.

Previous rumors pointed out that the Galaxy Note 7R will be released in South Korea with a smaller 3200mAh battery instead of the 3500mAh battery in the original one launched back in 2016. The refurbished model is also said to be priced much cheaper than the original one. As per a recent report from Korea, the phone's launch is yet to be scheduled and will cost almost half the price of the Galaxy Note 7. While earlier reports tipped at a price of $620, the recent one claims that it might be priced as low as $440.

