Galaxy Note 7R (FE) to be priced at Rs. 45,000; might launch on July 7

Samsung is circulating in speculations as it is gearing up to launch the successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 this year. Besides the Galaxy Note 8, the company is also prepping to launch the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 aka Galaxy Note FE.

Talking about the Galaxy Note FE, there are many rumors making the rounds all over the internet regarding the launch date and pricing of this refurbished device. Initially, it was rumored to be launched on June 30 and then the launch date was pushed to July 7. Later, there came a report tipping that it will be further delayed until the end of July.

Going by a recent report from The Investor, the Galaxy Note 7R or Galaxy Note FE is believed to arrive on July 7 only. It is alleged to carry a price tag of $700 (approx. Rs. 45,000). If this report turns out to be authentic, the price of the Galaxy Note FE will be higher than expected. We say this as the previous reports pointed out at a price tag of $620 (approx. Rs. 40,000).

Back in May, a Chinese merchant listed the Galaxy Note FE for sale in the country with two variants - one with a 3200mAh battery and the other with a bigger 3500mAh battery with much lower price tags.

Notably, the information revealed by this report has to be officially confirmed by the South Korean tech giant. Until then, we ought to take this with a grain of salt. Also, do note that this report does not reveal any specific markets where the refurbished phablet will go on sale. Going by the existing reports, the Galaxy Note 7R or Galaxy Note FE will be released in Korea initially and go to markets such as China and India while it might not be released in the U.S. soon.