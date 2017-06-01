Samsung Galaxy Note 7R/Note FE is listed online for Rs. 40,600

The refurbished variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is all set to be launched in the coming months. There are many rumors and leaks tipping what we can expect from this refurbished unit.

Previously, we got to know that the Galaxy Note 7's refurbished unit will be launched as Galaxy Note 7R. Later, the rumors pointed out at the moniker Galaxy Note FE. While none of these details have been affirmed by the South Korean tech giant, there is yet another information that has hit the web. Notably, we still don't have a clear idea of when to expect this refurbished model.

Let's take a look at the recent developments regarding the Galaxy Note 7R/Note FE from here.

Gets listed for Rs. 40,600 Going by the previous rumors, the Galaxy Note 7R might be released initially in the Korean market. Now, a Korean website has revealed the potential price tag of the refurbished device. The listing points out that the Galaxy Note 7R might be priced at 699,600 won (approx. Rs. 40,600). The previous rumors tipped that the refurbished smartphone might cost half of the original device, but it looks like Samsung will not price it that low. Source There’s a ‘R’ at the rear A recent report showed that it will be pretty easy to distinguish between the original Galaxy Note 7 and the refurbished units as there will be a big ‘R' branding at the rear of the latter. Besides the R branding at its rear, the refurbished unit will look pretty similar to the original one in terms of design. Source White paper report After the numerous explosion incidents caused by the Galaxy Note 7, the company conducted an investigation as to find out the reason behind the issue. Soon, Samsung will disclose a white paper report that details all that happened with the ill-fated phablet. Galaxy Note FE to have a smaller battery When it comes to the innards, the Galaxy Note 7R is believed to be powered by a smaller 3200mAh battery under its hood. The original Galaxy Note 7 has a more capacious 3500mAh battery. A late June launch possible It is likely that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will be launched in the company's home market Korea at first. There are reports citing that the launch could be delayed until the end of this month. While there is no confirmation regarding the launch date, it is likely that the Galaxy Note 7R aka Galaxy Note FE might be launched in Korea, China, and a few other markets.