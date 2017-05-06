Samsung Galaxy Note 7R screenshots leak; confirm 3200mAh battery and Android 7.0

Lately, there are numerous reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy Note 7R, which is the refurbished variant of the yesteryear flagship - the Note 7.

Earlier this year, when the company's plans regarding a refurbished unit started hitting the headlines, it was speculated that it will be launched in South Korea and Vietnam alone. As Samsung is all set to release the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ across the global markets and prepping to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in the third quarter, there are possibilities that the refurbished model might be launched in June.

In the meantime, a lot of details of the upcoming Galaxy Note 7R are coming up online. We have come interesting information over here for those who are awaiting the launch of this smartphone.

Screeshots confirm battery and OS The leaked screenshots of the alleged Galaxy Note 7R have confirmed some of the rumored specifications. One thing is that the battery will be a 3200mAh battery and not the 3500mAh battery used by the original Note 7. Apart from the battery, even the Android 7.0 Nougat gets confirmed via the leaked screenshots. Notably, the Galaxy Note 7 runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Source Exynos SoC revealed by GeekBench Besides the battery and OS, the other specifications of the refurbished device also were revealed, thanks to the GeekBench listing. Going by the same, the Galaxy Note 7R will arrive with the Exynos 8890 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The device scored 1939 in the single-core test and 6093 in the multi-core test. source Other features known as yet The other specifications that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7R might arrive with include a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED QHD 1440p display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There would be 64GB of native memory capacity and a fingerprint scanner that is embedded on to the home button at the front. The camera aspects include a 12MP main snapper with OIS and PDAF and a 5MP selfie shooter as well. The device is said to feature the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Also read: Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 pegged for June release; price is also out Price and availability are yet to be confirmed While the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 is yet to go official, the speculations suggest that the smartphone might be unveiled next month at a price of $652 (approx. Rs. 40,000). It is believed to be launched in Silver, Coral Blue, Black and White color variants.