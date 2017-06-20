Samsung Galaxy Note 7R visits Geekbench again

Well, Samsung has two devices coming up for which the people are eagerly waiting. We are talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the Samsung refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 aka Galaxy Note FE.

These two phablets are appearing in new leaks and rumors almost every day. Now, the Galaxy Note FE has again been spotted on Geekbench. We say again because is has made appearances on various benchmarks before as well. As you can see from the single-core and multi-core tests, the device has performed really well. It has bagged 1957 points in the single-core test and 6092 points on the multi-core test.

By the looks of it, the Octa-core Exynos 8890 processor of the Galaxy Note FE is performing in a similar manner as the Exynos 8895 and the Snapdragon 835 chipsets that fuel the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Recently, three variants of the refurbished Samsung Galaxy was spotted on official Samsung support page. This means that the device will get launched anytime now. Talking about its specifications, the refurbished device from Samsung will be launched with a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p Super AMOLED display and have an Exynos 8890 Octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage capacity.

It will feature a 12MP main snapper with OIS. With the IP68 rating, this smartphone will be water and dust resistant. While most specification will be similar to the original Galaxy Note 7 launched in 2016, the major difference is that the refurbished one will have a smaller 3200mAh battery instead of the faulty 3500mAh battery that was used by the yesteryear model.