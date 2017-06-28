Samsung Galaxy Note 8 360-degree render video leaked: Shows the device in all its glory

While Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 has been trending on the internet and leaks have been flooding in for the past few days, we have yet again come across a new 360-degree render video of the smartphone.

Well, this was expected as we still have time for the official launch. And the fact is that more leaks will be coming in future. Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a highly anticipated smartphone after the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and Samsung fans also have high expectations from this flagship after the Note 7 fiasco that happened last year.

Against such backdrop and from the leaks and rumors that we have seen so far the Galaxy Note 8 will be bringing in some interesting features. As such one of the key highlights of the smartphone will be the dual rear cameras which we have seen in previous renders. More significantly, the Galaxy Note 8 will be Samsung's first flagship device to sport such camera setup.

As it sounds interesting, the new render video which has been created as well as published by OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles also confirms the same. The fresh render video of the Galaxy Note 8 suggests that it will be sporting horizontally aligned dual rear cameras. On further analyzing the video, it looks like the camera setup will be raised and will also include a flash as well as a fingerprint sensor beside the cameras.

Further, talking about the design it looks like the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a glass panel at the rear. The display seems to have curved edges but is also looks like the smartphone will have some bezel at the top part where the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors are placed. Interestingly the physical home button is missing.

Coming to the sides, at the right portion you can see the Power button and on the left side, you can see the volume rockers and Bixby AI button. There is a secondary microphone at the top and at the bottom, the handset features a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, an external speaker and an S-Pen stylus compartment.

The flagship phone according to the leak will also be slightly thicker than Galaxy Note 7. The alleged dimensions are 162.4x74.5x8.4mm while the Note 7's measured at 153.5x73.9x7.9mm. And that is pretty much that we can make out from the leaked video render.

Expected Features and Specifications

In any case, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as per previous reports is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and support for 2K resolution. The dual camera setup on the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be two 12-megapixel sensors and should also come with independent OIS feature for each lens.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been tipped to pack 6GB of RAM and be powered by Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 SoC again this aspect will depend on the markets around the globe. Moving forward the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 3300mAh battery along with fast charging and wireless charging support.

Other rumored features of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 include DeX desktop mode, an ability to pin notes to the Always-On Display, improved software features for S-Pen stylus and multitasking through the split-screen model. According to recent reports, Samsung is expected to launch the smartphone sometime in September at a price tag of $ 900 (approximately Rs. 58,133).