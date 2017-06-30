Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to have 64GB/128GB storage; might cost over $1,000

As the launch date of the Galaxy Note 8 is slated to happen sometime in August before the IFA 2017 tech show kickstarts in September, there are several rumors and leaks that are hitting the web.

The recent speculation that has come from Korean media OSEN, the Galaxy Note 8 will be announced in two storage variants - one with 64GB and the other with 128GB storage capacities. Leaving the memory capacity aside, the leak further notes that the upcoming Samsung flagship will be the most expensive one to be launched by the company so far as it is expected to be priced over $1,000 (approx. Rs. 65,000).

The report quotes a Samsung official stating that the 32GB variant of Galaxy Note 8 will not be launched. Also, the official states that the device could be priced between $1,000 and $1,100. It is common to see the same smartphone to have different price tags in various countries.

Basically, the base storage space of the Galaxy Note 8 is believed to 64GB and the high-end variant will have 128GB memory space. Also, the device is expected to arrive with a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage.

This recent report brushes away the previous reports that tip that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched only with 128GB storage. Notably, the Galaxy Note 7 that was announced last year came with only 64GB storage. However, it did bring back the microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

When it comes to the other specifications, a recent report that was revealed online sheds light on the complete specs including 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Furthermore, the device being a flagship one, is expected to boast a dual camera setup at its rear. For more details regarding this smartphone, we need to wait for the official launch.