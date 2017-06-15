Samsung Galaxy Note 8 appears in HTML5 Test database: Key features leaked

We know that Samsung is going to release it's another flagship device the Galaxy Note 8 later this year. And going by recent reports the South Korean giant may officially launch the phablet at IFA Berlin 2017 that's scheduled to start on September 1.

However, the device has already been doing rounds in the rumor mill for some time now. And we must say that the leaks and rumors about Samsung's upcoming flagship will keep pouring in more and more until it actually becomes official. Also, we know how good Samsung is at keeping secrets because we already knew almost everything about Galaxy S8 before it was even launched. The same could likely happen with Galaxy Note 8 too.

And just as we say this, a device bearing the model number SM-N950F which many are suggesting it be Galaxy Note 8 has appeared online in the database of HTML5Test. The listing reveals some of the key features of the device.

So as per the details in the listing, the device is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat at the time of its testing. HTML5Test reveals the Galaxy Note 8 is using Samsung Internet 5.2 browser version. While this is the latest browser from the company it means that the upcoming flagship will most probably launch with this particular version.

As for the scores, the alleged Galaxy Note 8 has achieved 488 out of 555 possible points in HTML5Test's benchmark. However, according to the test, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will have a good experience when using the smartphone.Talking about the earlier rumors, they have suggested that the Galaxy Note will likely come with a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a QHD+ resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The device is expected to improve on the overall design language of the Galaxy S8 series, including the famous Infinity Display with rounded corners and an almost bezel-less body with a curved screen as well.

Further, the Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to feature dual 12MP+13MP rear cameras with 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel camera at the front. As for the processors, Samsung could use either an Exynos 8895 processor or a Snapdragon 836 SoC but again this will vary by region. The smartphone is expected to offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory which should be expandable via microSD card.

