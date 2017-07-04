Samsung Galaxy Note 8 CAD drawing confirms rear dual cameras

Just like all the other flagships of Samsung, the Galaxy Note 8 is finding itself to be the subject of numerous rumors and leaks.

While most of the leaks come with no solid evidence, fresh information has just surfaced from a reliable enough source. Jonathan Endicott, the CEO of the company called Slickwraps yesterday shared a 3D CAD drawing of the Galaxy Note 8 via his Twitter account. His tweet also read, "Working hard on the Note 8." Notably, it is not unlikely of Slickwraps to know the design of the upcoming device.

Unfortunately, the picture doesn't reveal much. The only thing worth pointing out is what seems to be a dual camera setup on the back of the phablet. The cameras are placed horizontally. So it can be safely assumed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is indeed coming with rear dual cameras.

Well, it doesn't come off as a surprise though. We have already seen several leaks suggesting that the upcoming flagship would be the first Samsung handset to feature dual cameras. The only confusion was the arrangement of the cameras. If the actual Galaxy Note 8 is based on this CAD drawing, then we will see a horizontally stacked dual camera setup on the device.

Last week, alleged Galaxy Note 8 case renders were leaked on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. Keeping in line with the latest leak, the cases also have a cutout for horizontal dual cameras. Next to the camera setup was a fingerprint scanner as well.

Keeping aside the camera aspect, the Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to sport a 6.3-inch QHD Super AMOLED display with minimal bezels just like the Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8. The processor is said to be the Snapdragon 836, which is an incremental update to the Snapdragon 835 slated to be launched soon.

It is also speculated that there will be two storage variants: 64GB and 128GB along with expandable storage support up to 256GB. Other than that, the battery capacity is believed to be 3300mAh.