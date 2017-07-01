Samsung Galaxy Note 8 case renders hint at dual camera setup

It is definite that Samsung is working on the successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. The upcoming flagship phablet - Galaxy Note 8 is tipped to be launched sometime in August as the company intends to launch the device earlier than the iPhone 8 slated for a September announcement.

While we have seen several leaks hitting the web regarding the Galaxy Note 8, one thing that every single leak and rumor has tipped is the possibility of a dual-camera setup at the rear. Also, the recent leak shows the Galaxy Note 8 with horizontally positioned dual camera lenses along with a fingerprint sensor next to it. This is also hinted by the leaked Galaxy Note 8 case renders revealed by a Weibo post.

The image seen above shows that Samsung has found a new position for its fingerprint sensor at the back. This positioning of the sensor might not be convenient for all users as it might make it tougher to reach than that of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Besides the fingerprint sensor arrangement, the Galaxy Note 8 seems to be a stunner in every possible way. These leaked case renders too reveal the same. The upcoming flagship device is seen with a better screen-to-body ratio than the one that was rumored previously.

From the ongoing rumors and leaks, the Galaxy Note 8 is believed to feature a 6.3-inch QHD Super AMOLED display with minimal bezels just like the Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8. The processor is said to be the Snapdragon 836 that is an incremental update to the Snapdragon 835 slated to be launched soon. It is also rumored to be launched in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB along with expandable storage support up to 256GB.

The dual-lens rear camera is said to comprise of two 12MP sensors and arrive with OIS as well. The battery capacity is believed to be 3300mAh. Also, the recent reports point out that the Galaxy Note 8 will be the most expensive Samsung phone launched ever costing over $1,000.