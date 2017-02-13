Samsung Galaxy Note 8 project to be codenamed Baikal

Despite the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung is working on its next iteration - Galaxy Note 8. We have already come across rumors that the upcoming phablet might sport a 4K display and the Bixby AI assistant to debut with Galaxy S8.

Now, we have new details regarding this project. As per the latest information, the Galaxy Note 8 project seems to be codenamed Baikal. This info has surfaced on Twitter, but nothing other than the codename has been revealed. Moreover, there is no official information regarding the next generation flagship phablet.

If you aren't aware, the alleged Galaxy Note 8 codename Baikal is one of the deepest lakes in Siberia. Even the image posted on Twitter along with this information shows something similar along with an S-Pen stylus.

Going by the details that we have in hand regarding the Galaxy Note 8, the device is believed to arrive with extremely thin bezels around the screen. It is likely to miss out on the physical home button as well. The phablet from Samsung might include 6GB RAM and 256GB native storage capacity.

Following the usual launch pattern of the Galaxy Note lineup, Samsung might announce the Galaxy Note 8 at the IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin in late August or early September. This will also coincide with the announcement of the iPhone 8, the tenth anniversary iPhone.

