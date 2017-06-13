Samsung Galaxy Note 8 design sketch tips at round fingerprint sensor at its rear

Once Samsung's existing flagship smartphones - Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been announced, all the gossip mongers seem to have turned towards the Galaxy Note 8. The upcoming flagship phablet is eagerly awaited as it is the first device to be launched in the Note lineup after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Already, we have come across enough rumors and speculations regarding the Galaxy Note 8. It is said that the device could be unveiled in late August at the IFA 2017 show floor. Also, there are claims that the phablet will be the first device to feature the Snapdragon 836 SoC, which will be an incremental update to the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Now, we have further details about the Galaxy Note 8.

New design schematic

Going by the recent design schematics that has been leaked online by Slashleaks, the Galaxy Note 8 might feature a circular fingerprint scanner at its back. Till date, Samsung devices have featured a rectangular-shaped fingerprint scanner at the front. The Galaxy S8 came with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. From the design, it can be seen that there could be a circular fingerprint scanner at the back of the Note 8. Notably, this rumor rules out the speculations that the fingerprint scanner will be embedded into the display.

Dual camera setup is also visible

The design schematic has revealed the presence of the vertically positioned dual camera setup at the rear of the Galaxy Note 8. Even the top and bottom edges of the device have been revealed. At the top, there seems to be a SIM card tray and a speaker grille. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a Stylus port, and a speaker grille.