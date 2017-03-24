Samsung Galaxy Note 8 design and specifications leaked

With the Galaxy Note 7 came a dark phase for Samsung as the company suffered greatly in terms of monetary value as well as trust issues with the customers. Considering the "mishap" that took place and the unfortunate state that Samsung was put in, it was unclear whether the South Korean tech giant would reveal any new "phablet" in the same line.

While there were no clear indications on where the company would go or whether Samsung had anything in the pipeline, now rumors surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 8 have slowly started to surface online. And as this might be good news for the fans, the leak does give credence to what Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh had stated earlier, "I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8."

Coming back to the leak, a Chinese website has uploaded an alleged schematic sketch of the Galaxy Note 8 and we are guessing that this sketch is part of an early design process. While our assumptions may be right or wrong, apart from the sketch there are more things to be excited about! The site has further revealed the specifications of the same device.

That being said, on analyzing the sketch, we can see the design aspects of the Galaxy Note 8. The drawing clearly shows the front panel of the smartphone, along with its top and bottom. It feels like the device has ultra-thin or almost bezel-less display design. The selfie camera is visible along with some kind of sensor.

On the top, there are the SIM slot, speaker grills and possibly an IR blaster. At the bottom, there is another speaker grill, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio port, and a dedicated S-Pen slot. Coming to the sides there are volume rockers, power button as well as an extra button which we expect will be used to launch Bixby.

As for the specifications that have been revealed, the Galaxy Note 8 is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 4K display and a Snapdragon 835 or 9-series Exynos chipset. The use of chipset will depend on the markets the device will be launched. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature 6GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage.

So that's pretty much it for this smartphone. Now that this information has appeared on the internet, we should see a whole lot more rumors and leaks in the coming days.