Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature a dual 13MP rear camera setup

Samsung seems to be all geared up to unveil the next flagship device - the Galaxy Note 8 in August this year. The numerous leaked renders and speculations that have been making rounds all over the internet have revealed the possible details regarding the smartphone.

In a recent development, some new information about the upcoming Galaxy Note 8's imaging department have surfaced online. The previous rumors have been pointing out at the presence of a dual rear camera setup on the Note 8 and the latest leak has revealed further information about the same. Going by the same, the Galaxy Note 8 might might have two 13MP camera sensors at its rear. The report further tips that these camera modules might be made by Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

According to a Weibo post that has surfaced online, Samsung is reportedly developing three types of dual-sensor camera modules. It is said that these could combinations of to modules of varying resolutions or a setup with RGB and monochrome sensors and standard and telephoto lenses for bokeh effects. It remains unclear on what type of sensor Samsung might choose for the upcoming device.

Recently, we came across reports suggesting that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will not use an under-the-screen fingerprint scanner. Following this, we came across a sketch showing the presence of a rear-mounted circular fingerprint scanner.

If the existing rumors are to be believed, the upcoming phablet will arrive with an Infinity Display just as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Also, the device is believed to be the first one to use the Snapdragon 836 SoC, the incremental upgrade to the Snapdragon 835 SoC used by the Galaxy S8 series.