Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dummy shows vertical rear dual cameras

While Samsung is gearing up to launch the refurbished Galaxy Note 7, reports have indicated that the South Korean giant is already working on Galaxy Note 8 smartphone and that it will be launched sometime later this year. And numerous rumors surrounding the device have already been circulating over the internet. Now, a video of a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was leaked on Weibo, the Chinese micro-blogging site.

The video shows the model next to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. It is pretty apparent from there that the phablet is much bigger in size than the latter one. Needless to say, we should remember that it is just a dummy model. However, from the looks of the device in the video, the real Galaxy Note 8 might turn out having a pretty similar design and setup.

Rear dual-camera setup Keeping in line with previous leaks, the video shows the dummy Galaxy Note 8 with dual cameras on its back. The cameras are housed in a vertical setup and apparently, there is also a dual LED flash below it. As we have told you before, there has been a lot of confusion on Samsung's first ever phone to feature dual cameras. Some rumors are saying that it would be the Samsung Galaxy C10, while some are pointing towards Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Fingerprint scanner placement The back of the device shows no fingerprint scanner. This could mean that Samsung has finally found a way to embed the fingerprint sensor into the display. Even Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus was supposed to come with biometric Touch ID underneath the front display, but they ended up having rear-mounted fingerprint scanners. Rumored specs As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Note 8 is tipped to sports pack a 6.3-inch display, Snapdragon 835/ Exynos 8895 processor and a 3700mAh battery. Additionally, it will have a stylus pen. It is being presumed that the Samsung would launch the device between in September during the 2017 IFA show in Berlin. YouTube Video Here you can see the video of the dummy Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

