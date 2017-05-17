Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature a dual-camera setup similar to iPhone 7 Plus

While Samsung is gearing up to launch the refurbished Galaxy Note 7, reports have indicated that the South Korean giant is already working on Galaxy Note 8 smartphone and that it will be launched sometime later this year.

And numerous rumors surrounding the device have already been circulating over the internet. While this is the current scenario with Samsung's upcoming flagship, a new rumor has just popped up online and this time the rumor suggests that Samsung will be using a similar camera setup like that of an iPhone 7 Plus smartphone.

What this further means is that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will likely feature a dual camera setup. In line with such reports, industry experts have also suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 could sport a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens which will allow up to 3x optical zoom. Interestingly, a few days back we also saw multiple prototypes of some Samsung smartphone featuring a dual-camera which was leaked online.

Many have assumed it to be the Galaxy S8, but it seems Samsung dropped the dual camera handset idea at the last moment. Likewise, Park Kang-ho, an analyst at Daishin Securities has also stated, "Although Samsung did not officially announce the adoption of dual cameras (for the Galaxy S8), it is inevitable to feature the cameras, which stole the spotlight during this year's Mobile World Congress."

Dual cameras have become a rising trend in the smartphone market currently and according to statistics that were released by CounterPoint Research, most of the top-selling smartphones in the premium segment in China during Q1 2017 were dual-camera phones.

So, as the demand seems to be high for dual camera smartphones, Samsung might also be jumping on the dual camera bandwagon. There are high chances that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could feature a dual camera setup. In any case, Samsung will probably look to dominate the smartphone market in almost all categories.

