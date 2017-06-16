Samsung Galaxy Note 8 front panel design leaks via video

Lately, we have been coming across a lot of leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 emerging on the internet.

Following the appearance of the Note 8 in the HTML5 Test database and the tip that it might arrive with 8GB RAM, the design of the upcoming flagship device has been revealed by a video. The video that was posted on Vimeo shows two panels as seen in the image above and it is claimed to reveal what could be the Galaxy Note 8's front panel.

This makes us believe that Samsung could be testing different front panels for their upcoming flagship phablet. We do have to point out that one of these leaked front panels allegedly meant for the Note 8 resembles the front panel of the upcoming iPhone 8, the so-called anniversary edition iPhone slated to be launched in September.

The top and bottom bezels of this alleged Galaxy Note 8 panel seem to be extremely thin. This means that the device might sport slimmer bezels. Also, the panel looks to be wider unlike the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Do remember that these are just speculations and we cannot be sure of which panel Samsung might use for the Galaxy Note 8 and how exactly the upcoming flagship phablet might look like. Even if Samsung plans to use the iPhone 8-like panel for the Galaxy Note 8, then too it will the Note 8 to be announced earlier. We say so as the Samsung device is slated for an August launch while that of the iPhone 8 will happen in September.