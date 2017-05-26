Samsung Galaxy Note 8 front panel leaked on video: Watch it here

Well, we already have an idea what Samsung is bringing next to the market. While the much anticipated Galaxy S8 and S8+ have already been launched and Samsung may have made a comeback after the unfortunate Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, now the South Korean giant is gearing up to launch another device in the Note series.

That being said, there have already been several rumors and leaks already and they have all suggested that Samsung is going to release the Galaxy Note 8 later this year. Moreover, some rumors and leaks have even revealed some expected features as well as the specifications of the device. However, those might be just rumors but they do build much anticipation for the upcoming phablet.

And once these rumors and leaks start they just don't seem to stop. So yet again we have come across a new leak and this time it is a video that shows the front panel of the alleged device.

Well basically, the video has been uploaded on various social media accounts like Twitter and Weibo. In any case, the 9-seconds video shows front panel of Note 8 and further we can see that the Note 8 display will have a similar Infinity Display and bezel-less design with 18:9 aspect ratio that is currently on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Besides the Infinity Display, looking at the video it looks like the screen will be over 6-inch and that means Note 8 will have a massive screen.

Interestingly, the iris scanner seems to be absent. Earlier reports, as well as some prototype images of the device, had said that this feature will be present on the Note 8. Well, this all we can make out from the video. In any case, we are expecting more rumors and leaks to surface online in the coming days.

Just to recall, earlier reports have suggested that the Note 8 will sport rear dual cameras but the fingerprint scanner will be at the front embedded beneath the display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 835 or an Exynos chipset which is usually the case with Samsung flagships.

The phablet is further expected to feature 6GB RAM, 256GB native storage, IP68 rating, 3600mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support, Android 7.1.2 Nougat and the device will likely ship with an S Pen.

