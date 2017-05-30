Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to have massive display: Leaked video

We have already seen large premium smartphones by Samsung under their Note series. Now, it's time to update this Note series by adding the largest display smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to it.

A video leak reported by SamMobile showcases the massive display of Galaxy Note 8. This video shows the front panel of the device measuring 6.3-inches. The previously released Note 7 has a display which is smaller than Note 8 by 0.6-inches. This makes Galaxy Note 8 to stand out as a largest display flagship device by the South Korean giant.

When observed, this video shows the display of Note 8 which is having a similar look of the 'Infinity Display' used in the much-hyped Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Apart from display size, it also has the longest aspect ratio of 18:5:9.

The display cannot be considered as a single highlight of this device because it also integrates fingerprint scanner into the display and also features a dual camera setup on the rear which is missing in recently released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

As per the rumors, the phone will have 12MP+13MP Duo camera on the rear. Whereas, an integration of fingerprint scanner has been leaked by a video which showed 3D printed model of the same device.

Since they are just the leaks, it is recommended to consider it with a pinch of salt. But, if this leak turns out to be true, then we can consider Samsung setting out an example for other popular handsets in the market.

