Galaxy Note 8 might feature a higher screen-to-body ratio than Galaxy S8+

A few days back, we came across a report pointing out that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 might feature a larger display than the existing flagship Galaxy S8+.

Now it looks like the phablet will not only feature a bigger display but also a higher screen-to-body ratio than the one we saw on the Galaxy S8+. If you don't remember, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were unveiled in March with the Infinity Display, which has extremely thin bezels around the screen and eliminates the physical home button as well.

A fresh leak from Weibo shows a leaked image of the alleged Galaxy Note 8's display. The image shown above has slimmer bezels than the one we have seen on the Galaxy S8+. It seems to have a cut-out at the top as the one expected on the iPhone 8. A recently leaked video also showed a similar display. We can expect the Galaxy Note 8 to arrive with an iris scanner as leaked by a previous render and the cut-out could mean the same.

The bottom bezel does not show the curved edges similar to that of the Galaxy S8+. This points out that will not be any bezels at the side. But we cannot confirm that the leaked image is that of the Galaxy Note 8's panel.

When it comes to the successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, the device is all set to be unveiled sometime in August to compete against the iPhone 8 that might be launched in September. Under its hood, the device might make use of the soon to be launched Snapdragon 836 SoC. The other aspects we can expect from this smartphone include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.