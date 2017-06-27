Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might feature horizontal dual camera setup

Earlier today, we saw the possible design of the Galaxy Note 8. The leaked image of the upcoming Samsung flagship tips at the better screen-to-body ratio of the Note 8 than that of the Galaxy S8.

Besides showing the design at front, the device's rear was also revealed tipping that the fingerprint sensor could be positioned at the rear under the dual-lens camera module. Now, there seems to be different report that might not be preferred by all Samsung fans.

The recent Galaxy Note 8 leak that comes in from Weibo shows the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor but it appears to be positioned along with the camera lenses as shown in the image above.

Why we say that many consumers won't prefer such an arrangement is that the fingerprint sensor will be tougher to reach than it is on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

One thing that we should point out here is that this leak is not in line with the other leaks that have hit the web in the past. This includes the recent render that we saw early today showing the Galaxy Note 8 in different angles. Also, the previous rumors have pointed out at the vertical positioning for the dual rear camera lenses while this one shows a horizontal arrangement.

Notably, Samsung faced enough criticism for the positioning of the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. After the much criticism, it makes sense for us to expect a sensible positioning of the sensor on the Galaxy Note 8. So, it is recommended that we wait for more details to emerge online before considering this as the final Note 8 design.